STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's COVID-19 tally now stands at 7,233: Delhi Health Minister

In order to ensure that deaths due to COVID-19 are not under-reported, the Delhi government asked all COVID-19 treatment centres to report deaths caused due to the virus by 5 pm every day.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Medical Staff wearing PPE kit stand at LNJP hospital in Delhi during the nationwide lockdown on Sunday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital stands at 7,233.

"310 new COVID19 cases reported in Delhi till midnight of May 10. The total number of positive cases is now 7233," said Jain.

Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement on 'living with the virus', he said: "It is not only in Delhi but all over the country and in the world that the cases are continuing to rise. The coronavirus is not a two-three month virus, this virus would stay for quite a long time across the world."

"We would have to find new ways of how to live with the coronavirus," he said.

"We had no idea about how the virus functions in the environment, how does it spread but after two months, we now have a fair knowledge of how it functions, how it affects the health of people," he added.

In order to ensure that deaths due to COVID-19 are not under-reported, the Delhi government asked all COVID-19 treatment centres to report deaths caused due to the virus by 5 pm every day.

"We have issued new orders that every hospital has to report the deaths with death summary by 5 pm as many hospitals report deaths after four-five days," he said.

When asked about the reduction in the number of containment zones despite the spike in cases, the Delhi health minister said that maximum testing is being done in containment zones.

"Maximum testing is being done in containment zones and if in that same containment zone more cases are emerging, then you cannot notify the zone again. The reason why there has been no increase in containment zones is that we already established close to 100 containment zones," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp