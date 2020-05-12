STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A poetical tribute to the celebrated bard of India

Along with this a poem by Tagore, This Evil Day,is recited by well-known writers in various languages in the video.

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

With tributes pouring across the world on the occasion of  Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary, Delhi-based publishing house Niyogi Books too remembered Gurudev, through the audio-visual medium.
The publishing house created a YouTube video, Tagore: Poetry in Many Language and Many Cultures.

Here Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, an accomplished translator from Bengali into English and vice-versa, is seen talking about the importance of Tagore’s birthday that is celebrated across the world. Along with this a poem by Tagore, This Evil Day,is recited by well-known writers in various languages in the video.

While Prayag Shukla is recorded doing the recitation in Hindi, AJ Thomas is speaking in Malayalam. Santanu Gangopadhyay brings the Bangla version to the viewers and for the English language reading, we see Bhattacharjee’s rendition translated by the original poet himself. According to Bhattacharjee, the poem talks about the unholy circumstances in the world.

According to Trisha Niyogi, Marketing Head, Niyogi Books, Rabindranath Tagore is a person par excellence who has influenced many generations through his works, has also been revered around the world as a humanitarian, philosopher and someone who had the capacity to look beyond the ordinary, and this inspired them to pay this tribute.

She says,“Niyogi Books pays tribute to the legend through his poems, which pervades time, space and culture across all mediums. This episode is meant for those who believe in the power of the written word irrespective of age, caste, race and sex. Tagore’s poetry is meant to be read and re-read as it digs deep into the human psyche and offers us a new perspective which we haven’t seen before.”

In a nutshell
