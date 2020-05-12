Barring containment zones, economic activities should resume in Delhi: Kejriwal tells PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economic activities should be allowed to resume in all parts except containment zones, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested on Monday. All even districts in the national capital are under Red Zone, where limited activities are allowed. At the meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Kejriwal reiterated his demand to lift the restrictions for allowing all offices, markets to open, said sources.

In order to bring the economy back on track, Kejriwal has been insisting that the lockdown cannot be unending. The people have to learn with Corona, he has said.In the almost six-hour video conferencing held with Prime Minister Modi, Kejriwal reiterated these demands. This third phase of the lockdown is coming to an end on May 17th which is when Delhi government hopes for more relaxations in different parts of the city.

The Delhi government is in favour of allowing all offices, industries, markets and e-commerce to operate with precautions like physical distancing, masks and face-shields, and limited workforce, the sources said.

Recently the movement of stranded people has been permitted in Delhi; government is in touch with all the states to send their people back home.

Reporting a revenue loss of about `3,200 crore in April compared to the previous year, Kejriwal also said the lockdown is making it difficult for the government to pay salaries to its employees.He announced that the Delhi government will implement the Central government’s latest guidelines on lockdown relaxations from May 4. Along with the relaxations, the Kejriwal government also imposed a ‘Special Corona Fee’ on alcohol.

11 DISTRICTS SHOULD NOT BE RED ZONES

Sources said the government wants 'red zones' be identified as per municipal wards. The city has 272 wards. Currently there are at 81 containment zones across the capital.

PM calls for patience

PM Modi told CMs that India will have to devise and implement a balanced strategy to deal with the pandemic, and the biggest challenge will be to ensure that the infection does not spread in rural