DCW issues notice to Delhi University over ‘racial discrimination’ against NE students

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi University withdrew a notice asking women students from the Northeast to vacate their hostel, a resident of North Eastern Student House for Woman (NESHW) filed a fresh complaint with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against the provost for alleged racial discrimination and harassment.

Following the complaint, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued notice to DU administration to provide all facilities to the students and furnish the action taken report by the university administration by May 15.

“It is stated that there are currently 13 students residing in NESHW hostel, unable to get back to their home states due to lockdown, have been allegedly subjected to harassment, racial discrimination and insensitivity by the provost of NESHW,” the notice read.

“It is alleged that common facilities of hostel including the essential internet room have been kept under lock and key by the provost and she has also threatened to close down the mess. Any such discrimination won’t be tolerated,” Maliwal said in the notice issued to Delhi University.

The DU administration asked the students to vacate the North Eastern Students House for Woman by May 31.The provost had asked the students to leave the hostel as soon as possible due to the expiry of mess contract by month-end.While the hostel has a capacity of about 100, currently 13 students are stuck there because of the lockdown.