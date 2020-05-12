STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt issues SOP for arriving train passengers, ones without symptoms to be allowed to go home

In an order, the Delhi health department said, only persons who don't display any symptoms coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home.

A worker seen engaged in cleaning the railway coaches at the yard in New Delhi Railway station. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of passengers arriving to the city from outside in special trains.

In an order, the Delhi Health Department said only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home.

For passengers found symptomatic, the standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said.

The Railways on Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days of being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Delhi government order also said the Directorate General of Health Services will provide PPE kits, thermal guns, etc, to medical teams.

The teams may be formed by taking doctors from less-loaded hospitals, it said.

The Ministry of Railways shall ensure that all persons boarding trains shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic persons be allowed to board the train, the order said.

The railways should also ensure that separate screening areas are made with screening counters in adherence with the social distancing norms, it said.

As per the SOP, the deboarding of passengers shall be done in a staggered manner and social distancing norms shall be followed by passenger scrupulously.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases, while the death toll rose to 86.

