STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi pizza delivery boy who had tested COVID positive recovers, discharged from hospital

The delivery agent had tested positive for the virus on April 14 and thereafter, the district administration had decided to put 72 families he delivered pizzas to in south Delhi under home-quarantine.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A pizza delivery boy in Delhi who tested COVID positive last month creating a fear of infection in the area, has been cured and discharged, the administration said on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, an official from the South district said the boy was discharged.

"As already informed, none of his contacts tested positive for coronavirus. Now he has also been cured and discharged from the hospital," the official told IANS. The boy tested COVID positive on April 14 and later all the 16 ''high-risk contacts'' tested negative for the virus.

Also, no person in the 72 houses within a five-kilometer radius of Malviya Nagar, where the boy delivered food developed any symptoms.

As on date, Delhi's COVID tally has reached 7,639 cases with 86 deaths.

While the restaurants and food points are not yet allowed, the home delivery of food is on in the national capital under the essential category.

The case has sparked fear in the people and more care and precautions have been directed in the delivery of food.

In Delhi, at least three government volunteers involved in food distribution by the government also tested positive since the outbreak of the infection. However, there were no reports of the spread of the infection from them as well.

According to a Delhi government official, the spread was controlled as there were proper precautions taken by those delivering food or serving it.

On Sunday, an MCD contractual teacher, who was appointed for food distribution duty in a Hunger Relief Centre in the city, passed away due to COIVD-19.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid condolences and announced Rs 1 crore for her family.

The teacher had food distribution duty for the needy on April 10, 17 and 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pizza delivery boy COVID
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp