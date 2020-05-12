STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi student tenants’ body writes to CM Kejriwal

According to the group, it receives about 10 to 15 calls daily on its helpline number about students facing problems after getting eviction notice from the landlords.

delhi youth

A policeman with 'Thermal Corona Combat Headgear' gives a demonstration on how the body temperature of a commuter can be screened at a checkpoint in Rajouri Garden New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Student Tenants’ Union Delhi has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to issue directions to waive off rent for students in rented accommodation until the lockdown ends.

In the letter, the students requested the CM to revise the order 122 A issued on March 29 in which the government asked all the landlords not to force migrants, labours and students to pay rent for one month.
“The validity of the order was till April 29. Since the lockdown is extended, many students are facing issues related to payment of rent and eviction. We request the authorities to revise the order and explore the possibility of a rent waiver for students along with a compensation to the landlords by the government,” the read letter.

The  students’ body has also sent letters to the Chief Ministers of all the state and the Principal Secretaries of the Union Territories of the country, requesting for financial assistance towards the payment of rent for the students of their respective states and Union territories (UTs) who are studying in the national capital.

