Every day is Mother’s Day

Published: 12th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WeThePlanet, the global platform that works for the welfare of the planet earth, organised a live broadcast to reiterate Every Day is Mother’s Day’ as well as honour Mother Earth on Mother’s Day.

A number of women, including Susan Rockefeller, Jane Seymour, Marrianne Williamson, Nancy Conrad, Oona Chaplin, Katie Flynn, Lakshmi Pratury, Yasmin Padamsee Forbes, and Dr. Anita Goel, joined the show along with their daughters to renew their resolve to save the Mother Earth.Hosted by the Founder of We The Planet, Kunal Sood, the broadcast also expressed gratitude to women and some social entrepreneurs among men.

Speaking on the occasion, Filmmaker-and-conservationist Susan Rockefeller described, “We must use this time to protect what is precious and work on the three pillars of life: family, art, and nature. Only by working towards saving and protecting these three, can we all get through this pandemic,” she remarked.
“In this time of global crisis, we must wake up and see that Mother Earth just doesn’t belong to us, but to so many other living beings too. Whatever nature has to offer, we owe everything back to the planet,” shared entrepreneur Lakshmi Pratury.

“The broadcast was a reminder for the people to collectively take personal responsibility in changing the mindsets from ‘me’ to ‘we’ because our ways of living have only brought a global catastrophe,” said Sood, pointing towards the ongoing pandemic and climate change.

