‘Missing live action in the kitchen’

On personal front, me and my wife were planning a short trip to a hill station nearby, which again has been kept on hold.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Harangad Singh with pets at his Gurugram home

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

I live with my wife Amandeep Kaur and two pets Bazil and Rocher (my babies). My wife and pets are ecstatic that I am home and spending time with them, which wasn’t possible earlier as my work timings and my wife’s schedule didn’t match. She would be sleeping when I came back from work and I would be sleeping when she left for work. So, the lockdown is giving us time to bond on a personal front.

However, truth be told, I am missing live action in the kitchen. But my mind is still working. I am thinking of how I can plan my next recipes ahead. And thus, I am experimenting a lot in my kitchen with lot of spices, home techniques of making modern Indian food.Before the lockdown, I was working on my new menu for Prankster and Pra Pra Prank but, with the outbreak of coronavirus, that got cancelled.

On personal front, me and my wife were planning a short trip to a hill station nearby, which again has been kept on hold. However, we are getting to spend a lot of time playing indoor games, enjoying with our pets and watching series on Netflix. I am also following a lot of food-related shows and of course doing a lot of cooking, something that gives me immense happiness. Other than my favourites, namely Samosa, Cooker Meat, Sambhar Cappuccino, I made Pizza, Macaroni, Gobhi Masala Paratha, Mutton Rogan Josh, Butter Chicken, Tacos and chalupas.

Being a chef, we are wisely procuring ingredients and basic essentials. We go out only once in 10 days to get groceries. I am also working on recipes with leftovers which gives me chance to ensure zero waste.
Given the situation, quarantine is mandatory. It’s tough to stay home and it’s tough to go out. It has not proved to be good for sure, as we are known by our work and in absence of work it’s like one is also losing his/her identity.  

Harangad Singh, 32, Corporate chef at Prankster and Pra Pra Prank spoke to Angela Paljor

