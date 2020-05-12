STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three trains to restart from New Delhi station, check out here

The New Delhi railway station in the heart of the national capital will see the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Workers are seen cleaning a coach of a train at New Delhi Railway station on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi railway station in the heart of the national capital will see the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday, around 50 days after a nationwide lockdown caused suspension of all passenger train services.

The same day, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said. The fares will be equivalent to Rajdhani fares, it said.However, several Shramik Special trains have run from the station over the last week to transport thousands of stranded migrant workers to their native places.

Northern Railways in a statement has said that entry to the New Delhi station will be from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders. No entry for passengers holding such tickets will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side, it said.

For now, the railways has issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These trains will have only AC classes i.e first, second and third AC. The fare structure shall be as applicable for the regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains(excluding catering charges).

Officials said as per the guidelines, the e-ticket issued by IRCTC will work as an e-pass for the movement of drivers to and from the station to pick or drop passengers.All passengers arriving at the Delhi railway station would have to abide by the health protocols as prescribed by the state government, officials said.
Under normal circumstances, the New Delhi Railway station is one of the busiest stations in the country.

With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Delhi station trains Indian Railways lockdown passenger trains
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp