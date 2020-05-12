Three trains to restart from New Delhi station, check out here

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi railway station in the heart of the national capital will see the departure of three special trains for Dibrugarh, Bengaluru and Bilaspur on Tuesday, around 50 days after a nationwide lockdown caused suspension of all passenger train services.

The same day, five other trains bound for Delhi will leave from Patna, Bengaluru, Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the railways said. The fares will be equivalent to Rajdhani fares, it said.However, several Shramik Special trains have run from the station over the last week to transport thousands of stranded migrant workers to their native places.

Northern Railways in a statement has said that entry to the New Delhi station will be from the Paharganj side for all confirmed ticket holders. No entry for passengers holding such tickets will be permitted from the Ajmeri Gate side, it said.

For now, the railways has issued a timetable for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These trains will have only AC classes i.e first, second and third AC. The fare structure shall be as applicable for the regular time-tabled Rajdhani trains(excluding catering charges).

Officials said as per the guidelines, the e-ticket issued by IRCTC will work as an e-pass for the movement of drivers to and from the station to pick or drop passengers.All passengers arriving at the Delhi railway station would have to abide by the health protocols as prescribed by the state government, officials said.

Under normal circumstances, the New Delhi Railway station is one of the busiest stations in the country.

With agency inputs