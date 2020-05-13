STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

FSL Rohini hard at work at crime scenes even during pandemic and lockdown

Last week, the team visited nine crime scenes in connection with the probe in nine cases of theft and arson registered at northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad during the communal riots.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Even during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country, teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini are involved in visiting crime scenes ranging from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters to various spots in northeast Delhi where communal violence recently took place.

Last week, the team visited nine crime scenes in connection with the probe in nine cases of theft and arson registered at northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad during the communal riots, a statement issued by the lab said.

The team had also visited Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Nizamuddin last month, it said.

"In this pandemic, with due precautionary measures, crime scene teams of FSL are functional round the clock. Presently we are extending our forensic assistance to Delhi Police 24x7 and our control room is functional round the clock," said FSL director Deepa Verma.

Various divisions of FSL like Biology Division have prepared reports on more than 100 investigative cases pertaining to DNA examination amid the pandemic situation, Verma said in the statement.

The Chemistry Division, Ballistic Division,  Fingerprint and all other experts of the laboratory have prepared reports for approximately more than 200 cases, she said.

Incharge, Crime Scene Management, Sanjeev Gupta said, "Even in this crisis, we as an organisation are focusing on early action, protection and prevention (of COVID-19)".

He further said, "We are concerned with our crime scene team and also closely monitoring use of these measures. Our teams are using Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) while proceeding for examination on crime scene."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Forensic Science Laboratory Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp