Passengers can now avail DTC buses from New Delhi Railway Station amid lockdown: Delhi Police

People using private conveyance can either take Bhavbhuti Marg or Minto Road while those taking DTC buses will have to board from the parking area in front of Ajmeri Gate.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:19 PM

coronavirus

A volunteer sprays disinfectants a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at Sunehri Pul Bus Depot Lodhi Road in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With passengers stranded at New Delhi Railway station amid the lockdown, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said such people can now avail DTC buses for their onward journey from the station.

For people requiring public transport in the city, the DTC will operate buses from New Delhi Railway Station to the eleven districts headquarters with the terminal point being the District Magistrate (DM) office complex, they said.

People using private conveyance can either take Bhavbhuti Marg or Minto Road while those taking DTC buses will have to board from the parking area in front of Ajmeri Gate, the police said.

All arrangements have been made keeping in mind the strict guidelines to be followed in the wake of COVID-19, they said.

Train services were stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, but special trains meant for general public began on Tuesday from New Delhi Railway station with three such trains departing for Bilaspur, Dibrugarh and Bengaluru, while four arrived on the same day from Patna, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Howrah here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said they made elaborate arrangements on Wednesday in close coordination with railway authorities to ensure passengers experience no inconvenience while travelling but at the same time follow the guidelines issued to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"For the passengers boarding trains, dedicated corridor was made on the Paharganj side where people queued up, all wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

After thermal scanning, they boarded the trains.

Sanitizer dispensers were placed at prominent places for the passengers," Singh said.

Through public address system, police teams also guided passengers to take adequate precautions during their journey, he said.

