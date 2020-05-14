Delhi Metro working on protocols for social distancing, other safety norms; puts stickers on seats

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) indicated that it was gearing itself up and keeping its staff battle-ready to ensure adherence to all safety protocols by commuters, whenever services are told to be resumed.

It also tweeted an image, showing caution stickers being put up on back of seats at regular intervals on social distancing.

The DMRC in a statement said, it is working out detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc," it said.

Apart from this, protocol for social distancing is being worked upon for passengers once they start using trains and other metro premises again.

However, the date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course of time, the statement said.

All systems of the metro, including signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters, it said.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 7,998 with 359 new cases, while the death toll mounted to 106.