Delhi riots: HC sends notice to police on CPM leader Brinda Karat's plea for early hearing

The main petition, which has sought that a list of the arrested persons be put up outside the police control room and police stations in the district, and should be updated on a case-by-case basis.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the police response on CPM leader Brinda Karat’s plea seeking early hearing of her petition for making public the list of persons arrested in connection with the violence in the northeast Delhi.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to Delhi Police and gave it three weeks to file the response to Karat’s application seeking early hearing. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on June 17.

The application for early hearing said people are not allowed to go out except for essential services.

However, it said, Delhi Police have continued investigation in connection with certain FIRs related to the riots and as per media reports, the MHA has directed the police to ensure that the probe does not slow down and insisted that arrests should continue, resulting in around 50 arrests in the first two weeks of the lockdown.

"Therefore, in this situation when there is limited access to courts, unavailability of lawyers, it is more important on the part of the Delhi Police to follow the law of the land, to comply with the provisions of CrPC with due regard for the health, safety and fundamental rights of the concerned persons," said Karat’s plea.

(With agency inputs)

