STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Group of volunteers in Delhi bring a smile on faces of the deprived amid COVID-19 lockdown

Sheetal Agarwal founded Clownselors back in 2016 — a medical clowning group with volunteers who would dress up like clowns and visit hospitals to cheer up patients under medication.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sheetal and her sister putting on a show for the inhabitants of a shelter home in New Delhi

Sheetal and her sister putting on a show for the inhabitants of a shelter home in New Delhi . (Photo| EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing a smile on the faces of those who are uncertain of their future and living in shelter homes through these testing times was a challenge like none other for Clownselors founder Sheetal Agarwal.

"It was not easy to cheer them up. The atmosphere inside these temporary shelter homes is very different and painful. I would say cheering them up, making them smile or laugh was definitely  one of the most difficult challenges I’ve faced till date. I could see the pain in their eyes and it was difficult to process," said Sheetal who last visited the Yamuna Sports Complex shelter home three days ago.

Sheetal founded Clownselors back in 2016 — a medical clowning group with volunteers who would dress up like clowns and visit hospitals to cheer up patients under medication. Started with Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Sheetal and her team now visit many state-run hospitals for Delhi government’s project Happiness Therapy.

The idea to provide some emotional relief to the migrants stuck in such shelter homes came to  Sheetal when she saw a news article regarding a magician visiting such facilities. Sheetal did not include her team members for safety purposes and it was she and her sister who went to three such shelter homes — Radha Swami Shelter, Rain Basera in Kotla and Yamuna Sports Complex.

"The experiences have been mixed. Seeing people participate, smile and laugh did bring joy to the clowns as well. Some babas sang and danced, children sang rhymes, played along, women danced and giggled, while at the men’s shelter one of them sang beautifully," Sheetal noted.

But for Sheetal, the experiences have been life-changing. She said that she doesn’t have the emotional capacity to visit or return to any of these shelter homes anymore, especially Yamuna Sports Complex.

"I saw so much pain that I failed to make any more visits. Their eyes spoke of how desperate they are to go back to their native state. All of them are living in such difficult circumstances. While performing some engaged with us while one broke down and couldn’t hold back her tears. I hope all of them get a chance to go back home," Sheetal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Clownselors Sheetal Agarwal Delhi clowns lockdown Delhi lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Yamuna Sports Complex
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp