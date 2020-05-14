STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In first COVID-19 case in Delhi prison, Rohini jail inmate tests positive

Earlier, three inmates of Tihar Jail were put under quarantine after one of them, a rape accused, was suspected to have come in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

A Rohini jail inmate became the first prisoner in Delhi to test positive for Covid

A Rohini jail inmate became the first prisoner in Delhi to test positive for COVID-19. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first case of coronavirus in a Delhi prison, a 28-year-old inmate of Rohini jail has tested positive for the disease, officials said on Thursday.

The prisoner who was asymptomatic tested positive on Wednesday and was later admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, a senior jail official said, adding that five to six officials who came in contact with the inmate have been sent to home quarantine.

The quarantined persons also don’t have any symptom of COVID-19, the prison officials said. They also said that the prisoner shared a barrack with 19 other inmates who have been isolated. "The prisoner had some intestinal problem and was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on Sunday. His surgery was conducted on Sunday. On Monday, doctors took the samples for COVID-19 and the result came positive on Wednesday," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

"He was lodged inside the jail around five to six months ago in a robbery and attempt to murder case," the DG said. Earlier, three inmates of Tihar Jail were put under quarantine after one of them, a rape accused, was suspected to have come in contact with a coronavirus-infected person.

He was lodged in a separate cell in central jail number 2 of Tihar. The victim in the rape case had tested positive for coronavirus. However, when the accused was tested, the result came negative, officials said.

(With agency inputs)

