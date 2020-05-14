STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi district magistrate's office sealed after eight test positive for COVID-19

The eight personnel who tested positive were deployed at the district disaster management authority control room for COVID-19 inside the DM’s office complex, officials said.

Published: 14th May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Office of the New Delhi district magistrate

Office of the New Delhi district magistrate. (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of New Delhi district magistrate was sealed on Wednesday after eight civil defence volunteers working there tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.All those who came in contact with the eight personnel will be tested for coronavirus, a senior official said, adding that contact tracing has also been undertaken to ascertain who came in their contact.

The eight personnel who tested positive were deployed at the district disaster management authority control room for COVID-19 inside the DM's office complex, officials said.The office was sanitised and sealed after their test report came and all the senior officers, including the district magistrate and staff members, worked from home, officials said.

The eight personnel were involved in field work like distribution of masks. They have been admitted at the YMCA care centre.The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 7,998 after 359 fresh cases were reported, a bulletin by the Health Department said. It said that 20 deaths took place in April and May as per case sheets received from hospitals and audited by the COVID-19 death committee.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus New Delhi district magistrate Delhi DM office Delhi office sealed Delhi lockdown
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp