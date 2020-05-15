STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to release Tablighi Jamaat members with no COVID-19 symptoms from quarantine: HC told

The submission was made at the outset of hearing a petition seeking release of 3300 Tablighi Jamaat members, who have been put under various quarantine centers for nearly 40 days and not released.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that the AAP government has decided to release the members of Tablighi Jamaat, who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms.

The submission was made at the outset of the hearing on a petition seeking release of nearly 3300 Tablighi Jamaat members, who have been put under various quarantine centers for nearly 40 days and not released despite negative reports of COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, was told by the counsel for the petitioner that they wish to withdraw the petition as the Delhi government has already directed for release of Tablighi Jamaat members who do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

The court allowed petitioner Sabiha Quadri, a social worker, to withdraw the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Shahid Ali, had alleged that many people have been illegally lodged in quarantine centers and submitted that several persons who are staying in those centers have written letters to the authorities but they have not been considered.

It had sought direction to the authorities to comply with the guidelines of 14 days quarantine and to constitute a high level committee to enquire as to whether continuous confinement of members of Tablighi Jamaat is violative of the provisions of the Constitution.

After being exposed to a large gathering on March 31 amid the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz Hazrat Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi.

Some of them were sent to the centres a few days later after being detained from various mosques.

"A total of 3288 people from Tablighi Jamaat have been put under different quarantine centers and till date none has been released from there, despite the fact that they are not in any manner infected with the disease (coronavirus) and in case of many members, three consecutive reports with negative endorsement have come," the plea said.

The Centre was represented through advocate Amit Mahajan in the proceedings.

On May 6, the Delhi government had said the Tablighi Jamaat members who have completed mandatory quarantine and show no coronavirus symptoms can go home.

In April, COVID-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin, tested positive.

The other members were directly taken to quarantine centres to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi jamaat Tablighi jamaat members quarantine COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp