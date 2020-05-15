Delhi hit by another minor earthquake, fourth in almost a month

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The national capital was hit by an earthquake on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Notably, this is the fourth quake in the national capital in a month.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi today at 11:28 am," read the statement from the National Center for Seismology.

Minor earthquake felt in some parts of Delhi. No damage reported so far. Hope you all are safe. https://t.co/9OLtz7egeZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 15, 2020

Earlier in the month, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area. The same area were the epicentres of the earthquakes on April 12 and April 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7 respectively.