STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro likely to resume services in Lockdown 4 after almost 60 days

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'janta curfew.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro train

Delhi Metro train. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may resume its train services on certain routes with some restrictions in the fourth phase of lockdown, the DMRC sources told ANI.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'janta curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the centre.

"Concessions can be made and services can be rolled out as soon as lockdown 4 starts. Services of Delhi Metro can be restored in a limited manner on certain routes following social distancing guidelines," said the source.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expires on May 17.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to restart the trains will be of the Centre even as the DMRC is ready to roll out the services.

There would be thermal checking of passengers at every station with proper sanitisation, said the minister, adding that the usage of currency will not be encouraged.

"If there will be congestion at some station, the entry of people will be stopped. Only main stations will be opened so that we can put our complete manpower there," Gahlot said.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC had on Wednesday said that all systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro Narendra Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp