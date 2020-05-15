Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

With the lockdown, work has been turbulent. There are a lot of unknowns, and as business people we always function well if we have a few of those variables in our control. Right now, unfortunately, no one knows what the future holds and what will be the new normal. So, there is a huge level of anxiety to pull this phase off. But then the words ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ have never been truer than now.

I had numerous plans that got cancelled because of the lockdown. My entire life went topsy-turvy. The current situation brings a mix of emotions. I have had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in this phase. However, one takeaway is to just try and focus on the present. I constantly attempt not to get anxious over things that are beyond my control and only then I get to enjoy the positive aspects. Hopefully, as a race, we will step out of this as better human beings.

I live with my husband, my eight-year-old son and a very opinionated two-year-old dog. So, in terms of sanitisation, we are trying whatever we possibly can. From cleaning up and disinfecting each and every surface in the house regularly to try and teach our son on what he should be doing when he steps out of the house. I am trying to spend as much time as possible to educate him on the criticality of sticking to all that we have been training him to do, but parallelly, not scare him so much that we take away his childhood in this phase.

During the lockdown, I have been baking a lot with my son and watching movies together. Just last week he watched Satte Pe Satta. I was a bit sceptical about whether he would enjoy something like that but now we always look out for ‘family’ movies. Every other evening, he makes movie tickets which we have to buy from him and also pay for the popcorn, Pepsi and Chicken Nuggets that I provide.

Gurugram-based Minal Srivastava, 41, Vice President-Strategy, Growth and Marketing, Shalimar Paints, spoke to Angela Paljor