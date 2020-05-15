STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plea seeking release of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members withdrawn from Delhi HC

The plea had also alleged two members of Tablighi Jamat died due to hunger in Sultanpuri quarantine centre and sought directions for the registration of an FIR and probe in the matter.

Published: 15th May 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat’s HQ in Nizamuddin became a COVID-19 hotspot in March (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A petition filed in Delhi High Court seeking immediate release of all persons related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation claiming they have been detained for more than 35 days in the name of quarantine was withdrawn on Friday.

The petitioner, social activist Sabiha Quadri, decided to withdraw the petition after the submission of counsel representing Delhi government stated that the Delhi government has already ordered the release of these people from quarantine.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar was hearing a plea also seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate as to why and on whose orders these peoples have been put under quarantine for so long despite consecutively testing negative.

The petition, moved by Quadri through advocate Shahid Ali, had sought that a high-level/power committee conduct an investigation as to whether continuous confinement of members of Tablighi Jamaat is violative of the Constitution of India or that the same is warranted under any law.

It had sought a committee enquiry into whether the same principle of quarantine has been applied upon all people placed under quarantine or there is the existence of discrimination with further powers to committee to suggest and recommend the actions against guilty and officials responsible.

The plea had also alleged two members of Tablighi Jamat died due to hunger in Sultanpuri quarantine centre and sought directions for the registration of an FIR and probe in the matter.

The Government of Delhi and other respondents have already violated the impugned guidelines and many people have been illegally and malafidely lodged in quarantine centres as if they are being punished for any crime and their illegal detention is being continuously increasing every day and even every minute, the plea said.

The inhuman acts of government and responsible respondents have made the life of thousands of people, presently locked up in quarantine centres, impossible to be endured, it added.

The plea had also prayed for the direction to the respondents to comply with the guidelines for the quarantine facilities and to immediately release the persons under quarantine for more than 35 days, whose negative test reports have come thus showing that they are not infected.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Tablighi Jamaat
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp