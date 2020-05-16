Delhi University asks its colleges to take online sessions for doubt clearing

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing that it will conduct open book examinations (OBE) for the final semester students of all postgraduate and undergraduate courses from July 1, if the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, the Delhi University on Friday asked all its colleges to take three-day online special revision sessions for students' doubt clearance. The online session will be conducted between May 15-17.

ALSO READ| Social media campaign against Delhi University's online exams move takes Twitter by storm

The university has also directed the head of the departments to make a list of ebooks and resources for each course and discipline, and send it to the varsity by Saturday. "All the stakeholders, colleges and departments of the university are advised to conduct special webinars, online lectures, doubt clearance session, special sessions for three days effective from May 15 to help the students both at UG and PG level as a follow-up of the online teaching process conducted during the lockdown," the DU registrar said in a notice.

However, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, principal of Ram Lal Anand College raised concern and said, "Some of my students are in J&K, and it takes about an hour for them to open an e-mail because of slow internet speed there. Our college has already written to the university about the problems."