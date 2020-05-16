STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University asks its colleges to take online sessions for doubt clearing

The university has also directed the head of the departments to make a list of ebooks and resources for each course and discipline, and send it to the varsity by Saturday.

Published: 16th May 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

University of Delhi

Delhi University

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after announcing that it will conduct open book examinations (OBE) for the final semester students of all postgraduate and undergraduate courses from July 1, if the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, the Delhi University on Friday asked all its colleges to take three-day online special revision sessions for students' doubt clearance. The online session will be conducted between May 15-17.

ALSO READ| Social media campaign against Delhi University's online exams move takes Twitter by storm

The university has also directed the head of the departments to make a list of ebooks and resources for each course and discipline, and send it to the varsity by Saturday. "All the stakeholders, colleges and departments of the university are advised to conduct special webinars, online lectures, doubt clearance session, special sessions for three days effective from May 15 to help the students both at UG and PG level as a follow-up of the online teaching process conducted during the lockdown," the DU registrar said in a notice.

However, Rakesh Kumar Gupta, principal of Ram Lal Anand College raised concern and said, "Some of my students are in J&K, and it takes about an hour for them to open an e-mail because of slow internet speed there. Our college has already written to the university about the problems."

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi open book examinations Delhi colleges e xams Delhi colleges doubt clearance
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp