STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Distribution of ration in Delhi hit by migrant labour shortage due to COVID-19 crisis

Officials said exodus of labourers from national capital during lockdown was impacting supply of ration to distribution centres, which was leading to chaos and manhandling of its staff.

Published: 16th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lockdown has impacted supply of ration to distribution centres in the city

Lockdown has impacted supply of ration to distribution centres in the city. (File photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Staff crunch and non-availability of labourers due to migration has posed a challenge for the Food and Civil supplies (F&S) department, which is  preparing for second round of ration distribution to non-ration card holders for May.

Officials said exodus of labourers from national capital during lockdown was impacting supply of ration to distribution centres, which was leading to chaos and manhandling of its staff by beneficiaries.

"We are facing serious labour crunch required for loading and unloading. We have trucks to transport foodgrains from godowns to distribution centres or fair price shops (FPS) but because of the labourers, who have returned to their native states, there is serious logistics problem. Most of the FPS are at the convenient locations hence are accessible. However, the problems are with the schools, where multiple trips are not possible," said a senior official of F&S department, privy to distribution of ration to non-public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries.  

During lockdown in view of coronavirus, the Arvind Kejriwal government has been giving free ration, who are not registered under PDS. It has issued 50 lakh e-coupons for free ration to non-PDS beneficiaries.To handover a fixed quota of free wheat and rice, 600 municipal and government schools have been converted into temporary delivery centres, where teachers have the responsibility to distribute foodgrains.

According to the officials, total strength of the department is 500 out of which 250 are available for field job, who have to visit more than 2,000 FPS in addition to monitoring and distribution at 600 centres.  "Daily, about 100 employees who live in NCR are unable to report for work because of restrictions on inter-state movement or some health issues. Nearly 150 are data entry operators, who have to upload data real time. Sometime, they work till 11-11.30 pm. Only 250 are on the ground to execute large scale operation," said an official, who requested anonymity.

"Gigantic distribution operation is going to be a tough task due to crunch of labourers. There are already several complaints of people getting restless due to the delay in distribution or non-availability of ration. And our teachers and staff have to face the brunt. Many have been working for over 50 days without a break. Internal WhatsApp group is flooded with distress messages and they are under physiological stress particularly after the death of teacher, who was on distribution duty, and her husband earlier this month," said the official.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Food and Civil supplies Delhi PDS beneficiaries Delhi public distribution system PDS lockdown Ration distribution Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp