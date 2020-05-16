Following HC directive, Haryana opens its borders for essential services with Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the direction of Delhi High Court, Haryana opened all borders with Delhi for essential services and people with e-passes. Amit Khatri, district magistrate of Gurugram said that he has been following a court order and accordingly given direction to law enforcement agencies for the same.

After the relaxation, vehicles were seen piling on the roads and crossing one by one after showing valid identity cards or permission letters at the barricades of Delhi-Gurugram expressway at Sirhaul toll plaza.

Similar busy scenes appeared on MG Road at Nathupur border, Palam Vihar which is connecting to Bijwasan, Kapashera border and Baghera which heads towards Jhatikara in the national capital.

Haryana police deployed at the borders have opened one lane from Delhi to Gurugram side and are thoroughly checking commuters before allowing them to enter Gurugram.

The high court direction has provided huge relief to police personnel, employees of Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, doctors, nurses, paramedics, vegetable and fruit vendors and other persons employed with essential services in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)