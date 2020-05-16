Nine cases lodged against landlords in Delhi for pressuring students for rent during lockdown

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered nine cases against landlords for allegedly forcing students to pay rent during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Saturday.

All the nine FIRs were registered at northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar police station, they said.

The cases were filed under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) in the last couple of days after the students complained that they don't have money and their landlords were forcing them to pay rent, a senior police officer said.

Mukherjee Nagar is known as a coaching hub for students preparing for civil services and other competitive exams.

Many of these students come from other state and stay in PGs and other rented accommodations.