Ready to resume services with COVID-19 safety precautions: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the 'Janata Curfew' was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 16th May 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 07:46 AM

Delhi metro passenger wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Representational Image. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to resume its services in the city, with safety precautions in place after the lockdown is lifted. However, the date of opening of metro is yet to be decided by the government, said the corporation.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for safe operation of metro trains and buses was discussed in a meeting attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and top officers of the transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"Discussed SOPs for safe opening of Delhi metro & buses with officials of @TransportDelhi, @OfficialDMRC, @dtchq_delhi, @DimtsLtd @DDC_Delhi & experts from @WRIIndia. If central govt. allows, Delhi is confident of running public TPT under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal," Gahlot said in a tweet.

The minister said that public cooperation will be key to the successful resumption of transport services.
“Social distancing, contactless ticketing and disinfection will be the three pillars of our strategy to run public transport safely. And all of this will be possible only if people of Delhi cooperate. Delhi will be back on its feet only if people and the govt work together,” the transport minister said in another tweet.

3-point strategy

Social distancing, contactless ticketing and disinfection will be the three pillars of DMRC strategy to run public transport safely.

