Jamia student sent to judicial custody till May 31 for instigating December 15 violence

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asif Iqbal Tanha, a Jamia student, accused of violence in Jamia area of the national capital, was remanded to judicial custody till May 31 by Saket court.

The Delhi Police arrested Tanha on Sunday and produced him before the court.

Tanha is identified as a student of B.A third year in Persian language in Jamia Millia Islamia and also an active member of Students Islamic Organisation.

According to Delhi Police, Tanha is a key member of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and also played an active role in organising a protest and is accused of instigating riots in Jamia in December last year.

"He is a close associate of Umar Khalid, Sharjil Imam, Meeran Haider and Shafoora who had been the key members of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and subsequent riots," police said.

Violence broke out in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Friends Colony and Jamia area in December last year