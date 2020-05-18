STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K students write to L-G Anil Baijal against DU 'open book' exams

The students said that they have also written to Dean Examination and Vice Chancellor (VC), but received no response yet.

Published: 18th May 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 100 Delhi University students from Jammu and Kashmir wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the university’s decision to conduct online ‘Open Book Examination’ (OBE).

“We are a group of about 100 students from J&K enrolled in DU. As you know that the people of Union Terittory are only permitted to have 2G internet access and we are not even able to attend online classes with this internet speed. But now the University administration is going to conduct online exams. It is impossible for students of J&K to appear for the online examination. It will also impact our academic performance and our mental health,” said Hemant Panotra, a DU student who wrote the letter on behalf of 100 students.

The students said that they have also written to Dean Examination and Vice Chancellor (VC), but received no response yet.“On behalf of all 100 students I urge you to look into this matter as soon as possible,” said Panotra in the letter.

Meanwhile, about 20 HODs and principals of DU colleges have also written to the University administration, Dean Examinations and VC Yogesh Tyagi, opposing the online exams. “Even the IITs have pre-poned the summer vacations rather than hastily pushing for online semester evaluation/examination,” said professor Sachin Maheshwari, Dean, Faculty of Technology, DU.  Over 60,000 DU students have signed a petition against online exams and started a online campaign #DUAgainstOnlineExam.

Jammu and Kashmir Anil Baijal Delhi University
Coronavirus
