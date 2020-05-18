Lockdown blues? Delhi man arrested for trying to cross border impersonating police constable

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police constable to cross the city border during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Monday.

The accused, Virender Kumar, is a resident of Rohini, they said.

On Thursday night, the man pretended to be a policeman and told staffers at a picket to remove barricades.

The staff asked for his police ID and saw that it was made in 1991, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said.

They got suspicious and arrested him from Nizampur-Bamnoli border, he said.