Not allowed to cross border, hapless migrants block Ghazipur road

NEW DELHI: Around 50 agitated migrant workers blocked the Ghazipur road at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border twice after being stopped to cross the border on Sunday, disturbing vehicular movement, police said.

“The workers gathered and tried to block the road in but they were soon counselled and moved to nearby shelter homes, after being tested by the doctors. Food and water have also been provided to them in the shelter homes,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Earlier in the day, the police dispersed the workers who started gathering on the roadside. However, about 50 to 60 migrants sat down in the middle of the Ghazipur road.“When we are not allowed to move, why are these rich people are being allowed to cross the border in cars. We want to go home,” said a migrant worker sitting on the road.

After police disbursed the crowd and started moving the migrants, many labours returned to their rooms/rented accommodation in fear of being sent to quarantine centres.Anil Soni, a house painter by profession, too tried to cross Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border along with his family when the policemen stopped them.

“I lost work because of lockdown and coronavirus because people do not want any unknown person to enter their homes,” he said. Accompanied by his wife and three children, the youngest just ten months old, Soni hoped to make it to his home in Badayun in UP.

“I will not come back here even if I have to beg at home. Can you tell me what am I supposed to do. Policemen do not allow us to go ahead and there are no buses or trains even if one is ready to buy a ticket,” he said.