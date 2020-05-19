After highest single-day spike, COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs 10,554

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 166, while 500 fresh cases of infections reported on Tuesday took the total in the city to 10,554, authorities said.

The number of active cases stands at 5,638, they said.

In a bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 166 and the total number of cases mounted to 10,554.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 10,054, including 160 deaths.