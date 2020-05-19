STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ashwagandha could help fight COVID-19, says IIT-Delhi

Hence they warrant prioritised validation in laboratory and clinical tests.

Published: 19th May 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A medic arranges tubes after collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) and National Institute of Advanced Industrial
Science and Technology, Japan in a collaborative study discovered that Ashwagandha may hold
an efficient natural compound that could be effective in developing a drug for the coronavirus.

The researchers discovered that Withanone (Wi-N), a natural compound derived from Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and Caffeic Acid Phenethyl Ester (CAPE), an active ingredient of New Zealand propolis, has the potential to interact with and block the activity of Mpro.

According to the team, the findings will save time and cost required for screening of anti-COVID-19 drugs and will also offer some preventive and therapeutic value for the management of the fatal 19 pandemic. Hence they warrant prioritised validation in laboratory and clinical tests.

“The drug development may take a while and in the current scenario, these natural resources (Ashwagandha and Propolis) may offer some preventive or even therapeutic value. However, although they are easily available and affordable, one has to be cautious about the content of bioactive ingredients. CAPE, while is a major component of propolis, its amount and stability are critical factors that could be managed by generating its complex with cyclodextrins,” said a scientist.

Prof. D. Sundar, coordinator of DAILAB, IIT-D and Head of the Department of Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology said, “The traditional medicine system ‘Ayurveda’ has been practised for thousands of years in India. Unlike modern medicine, the mechanism of action of natural drugs has not been resolved so far. IIT-Delhi and AIST researchers have been working together for more than a decade and trying to contribute to strengthening this avenue by merging the traditional knowledge with modern technologies.”

A potential game changer?
The researchers discovered that Withanone (Wi-N), a natural compound derived from Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and Caffeic Acid Phenethyl Ester, an active ingredient of New Zealand propolis, has the potential to interact with and block the activity of Mpro

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashwagandha COVID 19 cure COVID 19 coronavirus IIT Delhi
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp