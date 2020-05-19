COVID-19: Mixed response to reopening of shops in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite Delhi government’s decision allowing markets to carry out business activities on alternate days, a few traders’ associations of major markets in the national capital on Monday resolved to keep shutters down till the end of lockdown 4.0. The office-bearers of the market bodies said that the owners of jewellery stores are particularly averse to the move and a majority of them might not resume business before May 31.

Markets, which will remain closed, are Chandni Chowk, Dariba, Sadar Bazaar, Nabi Karim, and Rajouri Garden.Other prominent shopping hubs such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Greater Kailash part II, South Extension, and Sarojini Nagar will reopen Tuesday. However they have reservations on odd-even arrangement.

Shopkeepers and merchants of big wholesale and retail markets such as Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and Jama Masjid will meet on Wednesday to take a decision on the future course of action as they couldn’t reach a consensus.

“We should have been given some days to prepare for the opening of the market as we need to take measures for the safety of our staff and customers as well like procuring of sanitizers in large quantity, masks, and gloves etc. The shop keepers will also do marking in front of their shops to maintain social distancing. All of us are holding a meeting tomorrow to take a call on reopening,” said Yoginder Dawar, president of a traders association in Lajpat Nagar.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said members of his association are stick to their stand on reopening of the bazaar.

“The market is in close proximity to Chandni Mahal, a containment zone and without adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, shop keepers are not in favour of the resumption of business. Instead of the odd-even system, there should have staggered timing for markets like industries,” said Bhargava.

Demand for all outlets to open

New Delhi Traders Association, a body of shop keepers in Connaught Place and Khan Market Traders Association have decided to write to CM Kejriwal to allow all outlets or establishments in the area

A letter to the top authority

Taking note of the govt order, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding quarantine guidelines for doctors and other healthcare workers