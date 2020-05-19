STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Mixed response to reopening of shops in Delhi

Many trade associations resolved to keep their shutters down till the end of Lockdown 4.0

Published: 19th May 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

While some stores will open for business, many traders associations have decided to keep shutters down till lockdown is lifted

While some stores will open for business, many traders associations have decided to keep shutters down till lockdown is lifted | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite Delhi government’s decision allowing markets to carry out business activities on alternate days, a few traders’ associations of major markets in the national capital on Monday resolved to keep shutters down till the end of lockdown 4.0. The office-bearers of the market bodies said that the owners of jewellery stores are particularly averse to the move and a majority of them might not resume business before May 31.

Markets, which will remain closed, are Chandni Chowk, Dariba, Sadar Bazaar, Nabi Karim, and Rajouri Garden.Other prominent shopping hubs such as Connaught Place, Khan Market, Greater Kailash part II, South Extension, and Sarojini Nagar will reopen Tuesday. However they have reservations on odd-even arrangement.   

Shopkeepers and merchants of big wholesale and retail markets such as Kamla Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar and Jama Masjid will meet on Wednesday to take a decision on the future course of action as they couldn’t reach a consensus.

“We should have been given some days to prepare for the opening of the market as we need to take measures for the safety of our staff and customers as well like procuring of sanitizers in large quantity, masks, and gloves etc. The shop keepers will also do marking in front of their shops to maintain social distancing. All of us are holding a meeting tomorrow to take a call on reopening,” said Yoginder Dawar, president of a traders association in Lajpat Nagar.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said members of his association are stick to their stand on reopening of the bazaar.

“The market is in close proximity to Chandni Mahal, a containment zone and without adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, shop keepers are not in favour of the resumption of business. Instead of the odd-even system, there should have staggered timing for markets like industries,” said Bhargava.

Demand for all outlets to open
New Delhi Traders Association, a body of shop keepers in Connaught Place and Khan Market Traders Association have decided to write to CM Kejriwal to allow all outlets or establishments in the area

A letter to the top authority
Taking note of the govt order, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding quarantine guidelines for doctors and other healthcare workers

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi shops re opem Delhi government coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp