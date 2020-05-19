STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: NDMC to collect waste from patients’ home

The bio-medical waste will be handed over to an agency for disposal

Published: 19th May 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers dispose of medical waste in open at a government hospital in New Delhi

Health workers dispose of medical waste in open at a government hospital in New Delhi | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up a three-member team for door-to-door collection of biomedical waste from homes of coronavirus affected patient and its disposal in a scientific manner. A senior municipal official said that staff involved in the service would be provided protective gears including personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for their safety.

“The door-to-door collection of biomedical waste from residence of COVID-19 infected persons will start at seven in the morning every day. The list of the houses is being provided by the District Magistrate (New Delhi) office in advance on daily basis, which is approximately 30 to 40 in number,” said an official, aware of the matter.

As part of protocol, a team has been formed, which includes a driver and two other employees.“Three employees are deployed for the purpose. They are equipped with full PPE kits, which provides them full protection from COVID-19 infection during collection of hazardous waste from these quarantine houses in NDMC area,” he said.

The collected waste material is kept in yellow bags, which was already treated with sodium hypochlorite solution. Once the collection procedure is over, it is sealed properly and loaded on the vehicle designated for its transportation and handed over to an agency for its final disposal.

“By 10 in the morning, collection process is completed. And all the bags full of hazardous waste approximately 150 kg to 200 kg in weight are given to BioTec Solutions, an agency chosen for the purpose, for final disposal in scientific manners as per guidelines of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC),” said the official.

The agency has also responsibility of collection of waste from Birla Mandir Dharmshala quarantine centre and YWCA isolation centre for COVID-19 patients under its jurisdiction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC COVID 19 Coronavirus waste from covid patients home
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp