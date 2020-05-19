COVID-19: NDMC to collect waste from patients’ home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up a three-member team for door-to-door collection of biomedical waste from homes of coronavirus affected patient and its disposal in a scientific manner. A senior municipal official said that staff involved in the service would be provided protective gears including personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for their safety.

“The door-to-door collection of biomedical waste from residence of COVID-19 infected persons will start at seven in the morning every day. The list of the houses is being provided by the District Magistrate (New Delhi) office in advance on daily basis, which is approximately 30 to 40 in number,” said an official, aware of the matter.

As part of protocol, a team has been formed, which includes a driver and two other employees.“Three employees are deployed for the purpose. They are equipped with full PPE kits, which provides them full protection from COVID-19 infection during collection of hazardous waste from these quarantine houses in NDMC area,” he said.

The collected waste material is kept in yellow bags, which was already treated with sodium hypochlorite solution. Once the collection procedure is over, it is sealed properly and loaded on the vehicle designated for its transportation and handed over to an agency for its final disposal.

“By 10 in the morning, collection process is completed. And all the bags full of hazardous waste approximately 150 kg to 200 kg in weight are given to BioTec Solutions, an agency chosen for the purpose, for final disposal in scientific manners as per guidelines of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC),” said the official.

The agency has also responsibility of collection of waste from Birla Mandir Dharmshala quarantine centre and YWCA isolation centre for COVID-19 patients under its jurisdiction.