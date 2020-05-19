Delhi riots: Three months after communal violence court nods for release of man’s remains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly three months after a woman lost her father in the communal violence that gripped northeast Delhi in February, she will be able to carry out his last rites after a court has allowed the release of the charred remains that were with the police for investigation.

Gulshan had moved the court seeking release of the remains of her father, who was allegedly shot and thrown into fire by a mob, so that she could, to perform the last rites.Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Karawal Nagar to release the mortal remains of the victim and to duly adhere to the norms of human empathy and respect.

“Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case the application moved is hereby allowed. SHO PS Karawal Nagar is directed to release the mortal remains of the victim to the applicant (Gulshan) as is deposited in the storage, duly adhering to the norms of human empathy and respect,” the court said in a recent order.

The police told the court that during the investigation, one burnt leg of man was recovered from the area on February 27 and after its post mortem, the deceased was identified. Later, blood samples were given by the deceased’s daughter Gulshan for DNA sampling, they added.

