National Book Trust launches seven new books under its Corona Studies series

By Express News Service

On May 15, the National Book Trust (NBT) launched a set of seven books under its Corona Studies series. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank e-released the print as well as e-editions of the books. The books are the result of a study done by a group of psychologists and counsellors under the NBT during the lockdown. An online questionnaire was sent to parents, youth, professionals, self-employed, the differently-abled, Covid-affected families, essential service providers, and elderly people to assess the psycho-social impact of pandemic and lockdown and how to cope.

NBT director Yuvraj Malik said the study was conducted and analysed from March 27 to May 1. “It revealed fear of infection as the greatest source of anxiety followed by financial and domestic issues. It also recommended strengthening of preventive mental health component of the National Mental Health Programme as a long term strategy to prepare a resilient and well-adapted post-corona society, along with physical health, and socio-economic adaptability.”

The titles include Vulnerable in Autumn: Understanding the Elderly (Researchers: Jitendra Nagpal and Aprajita Dixit; Illustrator: Aloy Ghoshal), The Future of Social Distancing: New Cardinals for Children, Adolescents and Youth (Researchers: Aprajita Dixit and Rekha Chauhan; Illustrator: Partha Sengupta); The Ordeal of Being Corona Warriors: An Approach to Medical and Essential Service Providers (Researchers: Meena Arora and Sonie Sidhu; Illustrator: Saumya Shukla), New Frontiers At Home: An Approach to Women, Mothers and Parents (Researchers: Tarun Uppal and Sonie Sidhu; Illustrator: Arya Prahraj), Caught in Corona Conflict: An Approach to the Working Population (Researchers: Jitendra Nagpal and Tarun Uppal; Illustrator: Fazruddin), Making Sense of It All: Understanding the Concerns of Persons With Disabilities (Researchers: Rekha Chauhan and Harsheeta; Illustrator: Viky Arya); and Alienation And Resilience: Understanding Corona Affected Families (Researchers: Harsheeta and Meena Arora; Illustrator: Neetu Sharma).Seven videos complementing the book have also been launched.

The study group included Moolchand Medcity Senior Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Defence Institute of Psychological Research Scientist ‘C’ Dr Harsheeta, ICF Certified Behavioural Coach Sqn Ldr (Retd) Meena Arora, Psychologist and counsellor Rekha Chauhan, Cyber Security Trainer Lt Col Tarun Uppal, Hypnotherapist and Life-Skills Coach Sonie Sidhu, and Child and Adolescent Psychologist Aprajita Dixit. They worked on the books from their homes, and coordinated with each other through technology.

“The books also provide valuable and practical tips to cope with the mental stress and anxiety caused due to the pandemic and lockdown. The NBT will bring out more new content in due course of time to meet the reading needs, post-corona,” Malik added.

The books are available at NVT Bookshop at Vasant Kunj and on nbtindia.gov.in/cssbooks