STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Back on streets after months, public transport gets lukewarm response in Delhi

The Morning Standard found that social distancing arrangements were followed in DTC buses, autos and cabs and people were seen wearing masks as well.

Published: 20th May 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Office workers board DTC busses at Akshardham as the Delhi Government resumed bus services within the city on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deepak Kumar, a private employee, who was unable to meet his ailing mother admitted at Safdurjung hospital due to the lockdown, felt relieved as the operation of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses resumed in the national capital.

The 22-year-old finally got to meet his mother after a gap of almost two months.

All public transport services, except the metro, resumed their services from Tuesday. This includes DTC and cluster buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis, cab aggregators, Gramin Seva and RTV minibuses. 

The Morning Standard found that social distancing arrangements were followed in DTC buses, autos and cabs and people were seen wearing masks as well. Vehicles were also sanitised after each trip.

However, not many were seen availing these facilities, presumably due to fear of contracting the coronavirus. Major bus stands like Safdurjung Hospital, AIIMS, Central Secretariat, ITO and Sarai Kale Khan saw passengers waiting for buses, while others wore a more deserted look.

Many people waiting for buses complained about their frequency. “I’ve been waiting here for about an hour and a bus to Badarpur is hard to come by. The frequency of buses should be increased,” said Prabha, waiting outside Safdurjung hospital.

“Half the buses have been deployed for Covid duty and transportation of migrants… The issue of frequency shall be resolved soon. A total of 1,815 buses were on the road today and order to ply AC buses came in the afternoon. Things will get better in a day or two,” said a senior DTC official said.

A 50-year-old VP Sharma, a PWD employee was seen running, requesting a bus driver to stop at the designated bus top. The driver though, did not pay heed to Sharma’s plea.

“It is painful to see bus drivers not stopping for passengers even during such times… The government should take strict action against such individuals,” said Sharma.Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and cab services also resumed on Tuesday.

However, auto-rickshaw drivers struggled on an opening day.

“I only managed to get two passengers in the entire day. I usually earn around Rs 700-800 but only managed to get Rs 100 today… We (auto-rickshaw drivers) request the government to at least allow two people,” said Raj Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver.

Cycle-rickshaw pullers too faced similar issues.

“I have not earned a penny today. I have registered for a pass to go back home. It is hard to survive here,” said Mohammad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp