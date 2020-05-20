Coronavirus: Over five lakh people reside in 32 red zones of national capital

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than five lakh residents of Delhi are currently residing in containment zones spread across the national capital.According to a note prepared by the government as on Monday, there were a total of 44 orange and 32 red zones containing a population of around 5,32,580.

This does not include the population inside 27 green zones which are form the de-contained zones. Delhi government just a day ago allowed several activities under the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre, which stated that the state government will have the power to determine the danger zones and the relaxations allowed under each of the coloured zones.

Interestingly, the data shows that red zones are now in eight out of 11 districts in the national capital.

Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown almost two months ago, the Delhi government marked coronavirus hot spots in the national capital and sealed the entry and exit of those areas to contain the spread of disease.

After a case by case, the specific quarantine period is completed by the population of that area the local district authorities along with health department officials test all the residents and depending on the lab results the place is de-contained.

During this time operation, SHIELD is implemented in the area to eradicate any possibility of the virus and curfew is imposed, all the essential service are delivered on the doorstep and all the entry and exits are sealed, none can go in and out without the permission from authorities.