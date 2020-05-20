STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Coronavirus: Over five lakh people reside in 32 red zones of national capital

Interestingly, the data shows that red zones are now in eight out of 11 districts in the national capital.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles move at Ring road after the relaxation in lockdown norms in New Delhi

Vehicles move at Ring road after the relaxation in lockdown norms in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than five lakh residents of Delhi are currently residing in containment zones spread across the national capital.According to a note prepared by the government as on Monday, there were a total of 44 orange and 32 red zones containing a population of around 5,32,580.

This does not include the population inside 27 green zones which are form the de-contained zones. Delhi government just a day ago allowed several activities under the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre, which stated that the state government will have the power to determine the danger zones and the relaxations allowed under each of the coloured zones.

Interestingly, the data shows that red zones are now in eight out of 11 districts in the national capital.
Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown almost two months ago, the Delhi government marked coronavirus hot spots in the national capital and sealed the entry and exit of those areas to contain the spread of disease.

After a case by case, the specific quarantine period is completed by the population of that area the local district authorities along with health department officials test all the residents and depending on the lab results the place is de-contained.

During this time operation, SHIELD is implemented in the area to eradicate any possibility of the virus and curfew is imposed, all the essential service are delivered on the doorstep and all the entry and exits are sealed, none can go in and out without the permission from authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp