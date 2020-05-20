STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi COVID-19 death toll mounts to 176; cases cross 11,000-mark

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

Published: 20th May 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Dharavi, Mumbai, coronavirus, COVID-19

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of the infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 500 -- was recorded on May 19.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases mounted to 11,088.

It, however, added the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 10,554, including 166 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp