It’s family time this COVID-19 quarantine

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The quarantine period has proved to be good in terms of quality time with family, a better understanding of kids and their day to day activities. I have been able to spend more time with my parents. The only thing affected is travel and personal visits, both official and personal. However, we are well connected through Zoom calls, telephone calls, e-mails etc, and work is going on as usual except field visits and travelling.

Apart from our office work, I spend time with my children, which I could not do much during office days. I watch the news and catch up on movies with my parents, wife and two sons. We are also spending some time in other household activities like cooking, cleaning the house, etc.

I have made a to-do list for the quarantine which includes scheduled calls and calendar invites for all office calls. I have a specific timing for cleaning and for activities with parents and kids. Daily exercise while staying indoors is also on top of our to-do list. My children are studying through online classes conducted by schools and coaching centres.

Living with a big family, hygiene has also been a priority and even now we are sanitising everything, from doors to rooms regularly, with alcohol-based spray and washing our hands with soap at regular intervals. Only one person steps out of the house once in three days (either morning or evening) to fetch the groceries and other essential items. However, my parents stay at home, being senior citizens.

Everything that comes from outside get properly washed with water, salt and lemon. We also wash polybags/packed items with detergent. We are putting our garbage bags at our apartment’s main gate. Hand sanitisers are also kept at society’s entrance gate. The Municipal vehicle comes daily at 10:00am to pick the garbage.