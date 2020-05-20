STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

It’s family time this COVID-19 quarantine

Greater Noida-based Pankaj Tiwari, 48, Business Development Head, Nexzu Mobility, spoke to The Morning Standard about working from home and family in lockdown.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tiwari and his wife celebrating their marriage anniversary in lockdown with the family

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The quarantine period has proved to be good in terms of quality time with family, a better understanding of kids and their day to day activities. I have been able to spend more time with my parents. The only thing affected is travel and personal visits, both official and personal. However, we are well connected through Zoom calls, telephone calls, e-mails etc, and work is going on as usual except field visits and travelling.

Apart from our office work, I spend time with my children, which I could not do much during office days. I watch the news and catch up on movies with my parents, wife and two sons. We are also spending some time in other household activities like cooking, cleaning the house, etc.

I have made a to-do list for the quarantine which includes scheduled calls and calendar invites for all office calls. I have a specific timing for cleaning and for activities with parents and kids. Daily exercise while staying indoors is also on top of our to-do list. My children are studying through online classes conducted by schools and coaching centres.

Living with a big family, hygiene has also been a priority and even now we are sanitising everything, from doors to rooms regularly, with alcohol-based spray and washing our hands with soap at regular intervals. Only one person steps out of the house once in three days (either morning or evening) to fetch the groceries and other essential items. However, my parents stay at home, being senior citizens.

Everything that comes from outside get properly washed with water, salt and lemon. We also wash polybags/packed items with detergent. We are putting our garbage bags at our apartment’s main gate. Hand sanitisers are also kept at society’s entrance gate. The Municipal vehicle comes daily at 10:00am to pick the garbage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp