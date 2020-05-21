Delhi auto, e-rickshaw drivers struggle to get passengers despite easing of lockdown restrictions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With people venturing out only for urgent needs, drivers of paratransit vehicles like autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis struggle to find passengers and make ends meet.

The compulsion to follow social distancing norm and sanitize the vehicles to combat coronavirus have only added to their financial woes, the drivers say.



“I started at around 8 am from Preet Vihar. I did not find any passenger for two hours. A woman and her daughter met me near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station, but I had to say no to them because of the government-announced one passenger norm,” auto driver Abhay Kumar said on Wednesday.

Autorickshaws and e-rickshaws have been allowed to carry one passenger only. Taxis, cabs, Gramin Sewa, Phat-Phat and eco-friendly sewas can carry only two passengers.