STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government employees not attending office for two consecutive days have to give written explanation

The department said that an explanation should be sought from officials who do not come to office for two consecutive days.

Published: 21st May 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Draft

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The general administration department of the Delhi government has decided to seek written explanation from the employees who do not attend office for two consecutive days.

Deputy Secretary (GAD) Promila Mitra has issued an office order, saying that according to the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, government offices have been permitted to function with full strength.

"All the branch in-charges of GAD are therefore directed to maintain a manual record of daily attendance of staff working under them," Mitra said in the order.

The department said that an explanation should be sought from officials who do not come to office for two consecutive days.

"The branch in-charges are also required to submit a weekly record of attendance on every Friday," it added.

While announcing the relaxations for the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that both government and private offices can operate with full strength.

He, however, encouraged private sector offices to work from home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi government employees
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp