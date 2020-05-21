Delhi violence: Court dismisses suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in a case related to rioting in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail to Mandoli prison in east Delhi due to apprehension on his life.

Hussain alleged in the plea that his life was in danger in Tihar jail and since his brother and few employees are in Mandoli prison, he will be safe there.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Manchanda rejected the plea saying Hussain has not given any specific names of persons who posed a threat to his life.

"Further the shifting of prisoners due to Covid-19 pandemic is being monitored by the high-powered committee of the Delhi High Court.

"In these circumstances and also the fact that no specific name has been mentioned from whom the accused has apprehension of life, the application stands dismissed," the court said.

Hussain's brother Shah Alam was also arrested in March in connection with a case related to communal violence in February.

The ex-AAP Councillor has also been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in north east Delhi.

He has also been arrested in the murder case of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.