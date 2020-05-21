STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lockdown: Congress sponsors return journey of 300 Kerala students from Delhi

The Delhi Congress, earlier, converted its headquarters into a shelter for migrants, who were waiting for their turn to return to their native villages.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

People from Kerala gathered to register for a special train to go back home. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Wednesday arranged trains tickets for 300 stranded students from Kerala in the national capital. The chief of Congress’ local unit in the city Anil Chaudhary said that his party would bear the cost of train journey 300 students and will also provide food packets to them.

“Following the advice of All Indian Congress Committee General secretary KC Venugopal last week, Delhi Congress set up a help desk to facilitate their return to Kerala. Senior party leaders were given the responsibility to coordinate,” he said. The Congress leader said that the National Students Union of India (NSUI) office-bearers had also pitched in to help the Kerala students’ journey.

“These students were studying in the various universities and colleges of Delhi and the lockdown forced them to vacate their hostel rooms. They had no accommodation to stay and money for personal expenses. Our party is facilitating the travel of migrant workers as well as providing them food also,” Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress, earlier, converted its headquarters into a shelter for migrants, who were waiting for their turn to return to their native villages. The Congress Ki Rasoi, spread across Delhi, is also serving nutritious meals to the poor people ever since lockdown was imposed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coornavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp