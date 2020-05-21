Lockdown: Congress sponsors return journey of 300 Kerala students from Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Wednesday arranged trains tickets for 300 stranded students from Kerala in the national capital. The chief of Congress’ local unit in the city Anil Chaudhary said that his party would bear the cost of train journey 300 students and will also provide food packets to them.

“Following the advice of All Indian Congress Committee General secretary KC Venugopal last week, Delhi Congress set up a help desk to facilitate their return to Kerala. Senior party leaders were given the responsibility to coordinate,” he said. The Congress leader said that the National Students Union of India (NSUI) office-bearers had also pitched in to help the Kerala students’ journey.

“These students were studying in the various universities and colleges of Delhi and the lockdown forced them to vacate their hostel rooms. They had no accommodation to stay and money for personal expenses. Our party is facilitating the travel of migrant workers as well as providing them food also,” Kumar said.

The Delhi Congress, earlier, converted its headquarters into a shelter for migrants, who were waiting for their turn to return to their native villages. The Congress Ki Rasoi, spread across Delhi, is also serving nutritious meals to the poor people ever since lockdown was imposed.