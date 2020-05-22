STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Another high: 571 new cases reported in Delhi

Death toll rises to 194, 381 Covid poisitive individuals to undergo self-isolation at their homes 

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi health workers

Health workers wear protective gear sanitize their body during the nation wide lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital for the third consecutive day registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 571 new positive cases being reported in the past 24 hours.With the city witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases, what has left many bewildered is the lack of clarity as to where the new cases are originating. While on one hand, the government has been de-sealing previously contained zones, new zones have not been added as proactively. On Wednesday, after a gap of more than 20 days, two areas in South District were sealed.

“There is no clarity as to where these cases are coming from. Why is the government keeping silent regarding the identification of hotspots? The government wants us to feel good by providing relaxations but aren’t disclosing information about areas where cases are being registered. So many people are under home quarantine, we should at least know about these localities — this should be done keeping everyone’s safety in mind,” said BS Vohra, president, Federation of East Delhi RWA.

There has been a significant rise in the number of Covid positive patients being asked to self-isolate at home. As per the latest figure, 2,739 positive patients have been told to isolate at home. This number is much higher than that of people admitted to hospitals which is 1,802. An additional 526 people have been kept at Covid care centres. Of the 571 new cases, 381 have been put on home isolation.The government is also yet to come up with any district-wise breakdown of Covid-19 cases.Messages to Health Secretary Padmini Singla and DGHS Nutan Mundeja went unanswered.

A top health government official claimed that the decision of areas to be sealed is up to each District Magistrate. When contacted, the majority of them did not respond, while two said that cases are either from quarantine centres or pre-existing containment zones. One of the DMs also said that there has been no maintenance of district-wise data of coronavirus cases.

The fatality count also went up to 194 with 18 more deaths. However, owing to the tight-lipped approach of the state government authorities, and a constantly changing pattern of data presentation in the health bulletin, it is difficult to estimate if the fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours or are updated figures from hospitals as asked by the audit committee.

‘Recoveries will soon trump active cases count’
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that soon the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus will be more than the active cases in the national capital. Out of 11,659 Covid-19 cases, 5,567 people have so far recovered while 5,898 cases are stil active in the national capital

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp