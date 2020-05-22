STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Closure of borders limit economic activities in Delhi

Those working in Delhi and residing in the satellite cities or vice-a-versa face an uphill task on daily basis as they try to reach their workplaces.

Shops open at Laxmi Nagar after Delhi government granted relaxations. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Economic activities may have resumed in the NCR during lockdown 4.0, but the restrictions on interstate movement of people have impacted the traders and professionals of the national capital and its satellite cities, their associations have said.

In Delhi, several markets are now opening on an odd-even basis, but they are facing problems since interstate public transport, including the Metro, is not functional, making it difficult for traders and professionals to commute.  

For those engaged in the essential services, commuting across the border seems a lesser hassle, but people in other sectors are finding it difficult to move between cities.

Earlier this week, when the Delhi Transport Corporation started its operations, many of its buses did not hit the road as the drivers residing in neighbouring cities could not report for work due to restrictions.        

On Wednesday, a group of migrant workers clashed with the police in Gurgaon after they were stopped from crossing the city borders.

A Delhi Police officer at the Noida border said the traffic is increasing by the day and they are only allowing people who have passes. However, those who don’t have passes, but have to go to the office on urgent basis are also being allowed.

