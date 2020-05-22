STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi HC, district courts functioning restricted till May 31

The mentioning of urgent matters is being done through the web link which is available from 9 am to 10.30 am on all working days.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Restrictions on the functioning of the Delhi High Court and district courts will remain in place till May 31 in view of COVID-19 and only urgent matters will be heard.

Earlier the restrictions were in place till May 23.

The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of the High Court, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, decided that restrictions would be in place till May 31 and that urgent matters would continue to be heard by video conferencing.

"The functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till May 31 on same terms," the administrative order said.

The mentioning of urgent matters is being done through the web link which is available from 9 am to 10.30 am on all working days.

The order said all the cases listed in the high court, including before the registrars and joint registrars, from May 26 to 30 have been adjourned to corresponding dates between July 21 and July 25 respectively.

The matters listed in the district courts during this period will also be adjourned and the information will be uploaded on their website, the order said.

Till now, there were two division benches and 10 single benches to hear urgent matters through video conferencing.

To ensure more urgent matters are taken up, it has been decided that from Friday all the judges of the high court would sit everyday to take up important cases via videoconference.

The Delhi High Court and the lower courts together took up 20,726 urgent matters during the COVID-19 lockdown from March 24 to May 19.

There are presently seven division benches and 19 single-judge benches in the high court.

Earlier, the high court had on March 25 restricted its and district courts' functioning till April 14.

It was then extended to May 3, May 17 and subsequently till May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp