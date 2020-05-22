STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCW notice to social media platforms on violent content

The commission cautioned them to respond by May 25 otherwise legal action will be taken.

Published: 22nd May 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking suo-moto cognisance of “abusive and provocative” content on various social media platforms, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok seeking details of their Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with posts ‘promoting violence and harassment’.

The commission cautioned them to respond by May 25 otherwise legal action will be taken.The notices sent by DCW chairman Swati Maliwal said that a blanket ban on such platforms is not a solution but requires a proper mechanism in place to prevent such posts from being uploaded.

“It is seen that a large number of videos, photos and posts depicting violence and harassment especially violence against women and children are being posted and shared on the social media platforms. In the past few days, tons of such content has come to light. … if uploaded, the content and the creator should be immediately removed from the platform,” said the notice.

The notice says that the commission, in view of the situation, in the process of preparing detailed recommendations for the government hence required information from social media platforms.

The commission has sought replies to four points--details of protocols or SOPs in place for preventing such posts or content from being uploaded from the platform and for ensuring preventing such posts or content from being uploaded from the platform.

