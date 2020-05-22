STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 100 students stuck in hostels at Jamia Millia Islamia leave for Bihar in special buses

Online teaching and evaluation is going on in the university as it is closed due to lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 22nd May 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 100 students hailing from Bihar, who were stuck in hostels at Jamia Millia Islamia due to the lockdown in view of COVID-19, left for their hometown in five special buses arranged by the varsity on Thursday, officials said.

Buses left for Katihar, Purnea, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, carrying around 130 students with a student group leader in each of the bus to coordinate during the journey, the varsity said.

Three students of West Bengal are also travelling in one of the bus going to Katihar.

Two university guards (ex-army personnel) also accompanied the students in each bus, it added.

Information about travel detail of concerned students have also been conveyed to Bihar government and local administration of all 30 districts of the state by the Chief Proctor of the university, the varsity said.

The university is closed in view of the lockdown and on the request of students the university coordinated with officials of Bihar and Delhi governments and sought permission for their travel in special buses arranged by the university, the varsity said.

Buses first left for Delhi government's health centre for screening of students for fever and other symptoms related to coronavirus and to complete other formalities.

Buses were properly sanitised before leaving the campus, it said.

Online teaching and evaluation is going on in the university as it is closed due to lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will now reopen in August for regular students if the situation normalises.

Earlier, the varsity had for buses for students to travel to Jammu and Kashmir while they had also arranged buses to drop students at railway station to board trains to Jharkhand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia hostels Jamia University
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp